LV Plymouth
Pilot Photo/Maggie Nixon

The sectional pairings for high school baseball and softball were both announced Sunday night, but there are still plenty of meaningful regular season games to be played before then (assuming the weather will allow this). Look for our sectional previews for both baseball and softball as we get closer to the postseason. For now, here is a quick look at the landscape for some of our area teams.

Tags

Recommended for you