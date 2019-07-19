Area football teams battled the elements as they worked to make those final adjustments as they approach opening night on Aug. 23.
Despite the heat, the Bremen High School football team was able to get some work in this week.
A planned scrimmage for Thursday on Goshen High School’s turf field was canceled due to anticipated temperatures well over 100 degrees on the field.
Plymouth's Rockies also cancelled a scrimmage set for Thursday at Chesterton due to the excessive heat.
The Pilot News will publish their special area football preview insert coming up on Aug. 16.
Then pick up each Thursday's Pilot News for a preview of that week's games for all the Marshall County teams.