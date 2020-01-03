PLYMOUTH -- Here is the second of two articles catching up with area athletes who have continued to compete at the college level.
This list is by no means all-inclusive.
Some athletes have not started their seasons, while others, we at the Pilot News are just not aware of where they are and what sport they are playing.
If you know of former prep athletes from our coverage area that have not been mentioned in the two articles, please email their names/college/sport to rharamia@thepilotnews.com.
Vincent Stone (Argos HS) is a junior midfielder for the University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team. He started all 23 games for the Greyhounds this fall and had one goal and three assists. The team finished 16-6-1, ending the season in the NCAA Div. II championship game (a 3-0 loss to Cal State-Los Angeles) on Dec. 12.
Kyannah Stull (Glenn HS) has played in all 14 games for the Grace College women’s basketball team. She is averaging 28.7 minutes, 17.6 points (second best on team) and 3.4 rebounds per game for the 10-3 Lancers. She tied a career-high with 27 points (four 3s) against Holy Cross last Saturday.
Nicki Sechrist (Triton HS) is a sophomore outside hitter for the Taylor University volleyball team. Sechrist has been hampered by injuries, but still played in 10 matches for the Trojans (21-16). She saw action in 80 sets over 24 matches during her freshman year and racked up 197 kills and 23 blocks. She was fourth on roster in total kills and second with 2.5 kills per set.
Max Slusser (Triton HS) is a sophomore free safety for the Trine University football team. Slusser played three games and had one interception for the Thunder (5-5).
Alexandria Bope (Oregon-Davis HS) Huntington College basketball (12-2). She is averaging 16.3 minutes, 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She is shooting 57.8 percent on FGS and 67 percent from the free throw line.
Ethan Brittain-Watts (Culver academy) is a freshman on the Boston University men’s basketball team. He has played in nine games and is averaging 15.4 minutes, 2.7 points and one rebound per game. He is shooting 25 percent on FGS, 21 percent on 3s and 67 percent from the free throw line. The Terriers are currently 5-7.
Karlee Feldman (Bremen HS) has played in seven of Maryville University’s eight women’s basketball games. She is averaging 11.5 minutes, 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The Saints are 5-3. Their next game is Jan. 2 at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Koleman Norris and michael Crum (Argos HS) are freshmen defenders for the Ancilla men’s soccer team. The team finished 6-8 this fall.
Forrest Baumgartner (Culver Academy) is a sophomore swimmer for the Eastern Illinois Panthers. He was All Summit League as part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Jaela Meister (Triton HS) played volleyball in the fall at Ancilla College and is currently on the women’s basketball team.
Kaelyn Barlow (Argos HS) is a senior forward on the Holy Cross women’s basketball team. She is averaging a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds per game. She has recorded three double-double games this season while shooting 50 percent from the field. She also ranks 7th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.9) and 10th in the nation with blocks per game (2.1). The Saints are 5-10 overall and have home games on Jan. 4 (vs. IUSB) and Jan. 8 (vs. IU Northwest).
Ian Kindig (Argos HS) is a freshman forward on the 14-man roster of the Holy Cross men’s basketball team and has seen action in five games this season. The Saints are 11-4 overall and have home games on Jan. 4 (vs. IUSB) and Jan. 8 (vs. IU Northwest) as part of a women’s/men’s doubleheader both days.