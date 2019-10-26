Football
Bremen takes round one win
MANCHESTER — Captains Bryce Wogomon and Sam Huffman carried the Lions to a sectional win against Manchester 21-14.
Wogomon had 125 yards rushing and a touchdown. Huffman hauled in a 47 yard touchdown pass from Nunemaker for the first score of the night. Huffman caused a fumble and returned it for a score to take the lead for the Lions.
•BREMEN 21, MANCHESTER 14
Bremen 14 0 7 0 — 21
Manchester 0 14 0 0 — 14
Area scores:
Plymouth 54, Kankakee Valley 28
Culver Academy 44, SB Clay 0
Culver 60, Lake Station Edison 14
East Noble 42, Northridge 21
Knox 56, Clark 0
LaVille 44, Wabash 21
SB St. Joseph 56, Logansport 13
New Prairie 56, SB Riley 13
Northfield 21, Triton 8
North Judson 61, South Newton 16
NorthWood 49, Wawasee 3
Cass 43, Pioneer 8
South Central 34, West Central 0
West Noble 26, Glenn 0