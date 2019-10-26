Amsden
Bremen takes round one win

MANCHESTER —  Captains Bryce Wogomon and Sam Huffman carried the Lions to a sectional win against Manchester 21-14.

Wogomon had 125 yards rushing and a touchdown. Huffman hauled in a 47 yard touchdown pass from Nunemaker for the first score of the night. Huffman caused a fumble and returned it for a score to take the lead for the Lions.

•BREMEN 21, MANCHESTER 14

Bremen 14 0 7 0 — 21

Manchester 0 14 0 0 — 14

Area scores:

Plymouth 54, Kankakee Valley 28

Culver Academy 44, SB Clay 0

Culver 60, Lake Station Edison 14

East Noble 42, Northridge 21

Knox 56, Clark 0

LaVille 44, Wabash 21

SB St. Joseph 56, Logansport 13

New Prairie 56, SB Riley 13

Northfield 21, Triton 8

North Judson 61, South Newton 16

NorthWood 49, Wawasee 3

Cass 43, Pioneer 8

South Central 34, West Central 0

West Noble 26, Glenn 0

