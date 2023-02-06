CULVER - Winning a sectional is hard. Repeating as the sectional champ is even harder. But Argos’ high school girls basketball team did just that, coming through with its third win in four days to cap off a challenging week by taking the Class 1A Sectional 50 championship Saturday night.
Another OT, another sectional title for Lady Dragons
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
