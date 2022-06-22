PLYMOUTH — One of the signs that football season is just around the corner is the annual Plymouth football "Rockie" Auction coming up on WTCA AM-1050 and FM-106.1 this Friday beginning at 9 a.m.
At that time the Plymouth football Mom's have put together a huge group of items that you can bid on with all proceeds going to the football program at Plymouth High School.
Items up for bid can be seen on the Rockie Football Facebook Page (@RockieFootball). Those who wish to bid on an item should call ahead to WTCA during normal business hours at 574-936-4096.