MERRILLVILLE — LaVille's hopes of a regional football championship came to an end in the cold at Andrean High School as the 59ers took a 35-8 win over the Lancers.
A couple of methodical scoring drives to start the game by Andrean set the tone but as the second quarter started it seemed that LaVille's fortunes would change when Xzavian LaFave intercepted a Scott Ballentine pass and set up the Lancers with good field position.
After a nearly six minute drive LaVille decided on a fake field goal at the 20 that came up dry.
See the story in the Pilot News