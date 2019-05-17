DONALDSON - Ancilla College will host its’ fourth NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship on May 21-24. The event is being contested at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth. Chad Hutsell, Director of Golf at Swan Lake, will be the tournament director for the national tournament. MCCAA Media Director Tod Hess will coordinate score distribution to the national office where scores will be posted online. Ancilla College Athletic Director Brian Pearison is helping to coordinate the event.
Ancilla and Swan Lake previously hosted this event in 2012, 2014, and 2016.
Play gets underway on Tuesday with the first group of golfers teeing off at 7 a.m. The same schedule will continue throughout the week unless altered by weather. Teams will tee off first followed by the individual golfers.
Ancilla freshmen Jalen Satterfield and Carl Martinez will be participating as individuals after qualifying at the NJCAA Regional tournament earlier this week.
Cost for spectators is $15 a day or $40 for the week.
Eighteen teams and over 30 individuals will compete for the championship and individual honors. Over 11 different states will be represented on the team side with teams arriving from the east as Maryland and New Jersey; as far south as Texas and as far west as Arizona. Several teams from the Midwest will be competing.