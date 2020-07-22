DONALDSON - The Ancilla College baseball team placed 10 players on the 2019-20 MCCAA Academic All-Conference team to lead a group of 43 Chargers receiving the honor. Students had to have a 3.0 GPA or higher to earn the honor. The men's golf team was honored for its' 3.1 team GPA.
-Baseball players earning the award included: Sam Kahwaji, Jace Sutherland, Hayden Maples, Zach DeBaets, Marshal Fumer, Daniel Wright, Jack Bennett, Emitt Zimmerman, Andrew Ayres, and Blake Mills.
-Men's soccer had seven players honored, including Jack Guiton, Aleksander Rajkovic, Jorge Calix, Erick Zelaya, Marcos Hernandez, Ben DeRose, and Michael Crum,
-Women's basketball award winners included: Talia Bee, Daynah Bell, Nicole Sharp, Kaylie Gayheart, Cierra Spearman, and Jaela Meister.
-Women's soccer earned five spots on the list: Shania Walters, Jacqueline Garcia-Acuna, Katelyn Phillips, Rebekkaha Guess, and Haley Maze.
-Volleyball players honored were: Katelyn Bickel, Olivia Feltenberger, Alexa Kilmartin, Gayheart, and Meister.
-Softball players honored were: Odyssey Whitcomb, Bickel, Kilmartin, Bell, Maze, and Sharp.
-Men's basketball qualified five players for the award: Weston Sage, Ray Yagelski, Alexandros Priftis, Clark Wells, and Jalen Fountain.
Three women and one male represented the men's and women's bowling teams. Kasey Sanger, Mickayla Huff, Sydney Anderson, and Jacob Lewis were named.
Golfers honored were Carl Martinez, and Logan Templeton.