BREMEN - The honors continue to pile up for Bremen's Erin Coffel as the Lady Lions infielder was named to the MaxPreps national high school under class All American list.
Coffel led the 29-2 Lady Lions on a season-ending 17-game win streak and Class 2A state title. She hit .663 on the season with 71 runs, 52 RBIs, 37 extra base hits, 19 home runs, a .733 on-base percentage.
Committed to play at the University of Kentucky at the conclusion of next season she was already named this year's Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.