CULVER — Culver Girls Academy took a shut out win over North Judson to win their own sectional title by a 5-0 score.
•CGA 5, NORTH JUDSON 0
at Culver Academy
SINGLES:
#1 singles — Lilia Rosique (CGA) def. Courtney Trusty (NJSP) 6-2, 7-5
#2 singles — Anna Moreno (CGA) def. Cora Sallee (NJSP) 6-0, 6-0
#3 singles — Chao-Chin Hsu (CGA) def. Adalynn Harper (NJSP) 6-1, 6-0.
#1 doubles — 1. Ava Kite/Margaret Davidson (CGA) def. Miranda Anderson/Alyx Trout (NJSP) 6-1, 6-0
#2 doubles — Anaia Johnson/Luci Landry (CGA) def. Amanda Troike/Grace Allender (NJSP) 6-0, 6-1.
Semi finals:
•CULVER ACADEMIES 4, KNOX 1
#1 singles — Madison Land (Knox) def. Lilia Rosique (CGA) 6-3, 6-0
#2 singles — Anna Moreno (CGA) def. Madeline Krueger (Knox) 6-0, 6-1
#3 singles — Chao-Chin Hsu (CGA) def. Emma Binkley (Knox) 6-0, 6-1.
#1 doubles — Ava Kite/Margaret Davidson (CGA) def. Hailey Thompson/Carissa Kulpa (Knox) 6-1, 6-0
#2 doubles — Anaia Johnson/Luci Landry (CGA) def. Paige Byer/Joie Grenner (Knox) 6-2, 6-2.
•NORTH JUDSON-SAN PIERRE 3, ROCHESTER 2
#1 singles — Alivia Riegle (R) def. Courtney Trusty (NJSP) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2
#2 singles — Cora Sallee (NJSP) def. Whitley Barkman (R) 6-4, 6-3
#3 singles — Adalynn Harper (NJSP) def. Hannah Houston (R) 6-1, 6-0.
#1 doubles — Molly Conley/Ryli Rouch (R) def. Miranda Anderson/Alyx Trout (NJSP) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3
#2 doubles — Amanda Troike/Grace Allender (NJSP) def. Kimberly Banic/Ashlyn Foster (R) 6-2, 7-6.
Advancing to next week’s singles tournament at Culver Academies
— Madison Land (Knox)
— Alivia Riegle (Rochester)
Advancing to next week’s doubles tournament at Culver Academies
—Molly Conley/Ryli Rouch (Rochester).