CULVER — Culver Girls Academy took a shut out win over North Judson to win their own sectional title by a 5-0 score.

•CGA 5, NORTH JUDSON 0

at Culver Academy

SINGLES:

#1 singles — Lilia Rosique (CGA) def. Courtney Trusty (NJSP) 6-2, 7-5

#2 singles — Anna Moreno (CGA) def. Cora Sallee (NJSP) 6-0, 6-0

#3 singles — Chao-Chin Hsu (CGA) def. Adalynn Harper (NJSP) 6-1, 6-0.

#1 doubles — 1. Ava Kite/Margaret Davidson (CGA) def. Miranda Anderson/Alyx Trout (NJSP) 6-1, 6-0

#2 doubles — Anaia Johnson/Luci Landry (CGA) def. Amanda Troike/Grace Allender (NJSP) 6-0, 6-1.

Semi finals:

•CULVER ACADEMIES 4, KNOX 1

#1 singles — Madison Land (Knox) def. Lilia Rosique (CGA) 6-3, 6-0

#2 singles — Anna Moreno (CGA) def. Madeline Krueger (Knox) 6-0, 6-1

#3 singles — Chao-Chin Hsu (CGA) def. Emma Binkley (Knox) 6-0, 6-1.

#1 doubles — Ava Kite/Margaret Davidson (CGA) def. Hailey Thompson/Carissa Kulpa (Knox) 6-1, 6-0

#2 doubles — Anaia Johnson/Luci Landry (CGA) def. Paige Byer/Joie Grenner (Knox) 6-2, 6-2.

•NORTH JUDSON-SAN PIERRE 3, ROCHESTER 2

#1 singles — Alivia Riegle (R) def. Courtney Trusty (NJSP) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

#2 singles — Cora Sallee (NJSP) def. Whitley Barkman (R) 6-4, 6-3

#3 singles — Adalynn Harper (NJSP) def. Hannah Houston (R) 6-1, 6-0.

#1 doubles — Molly Conley/Ryli Rouch (R) def. Miranda Anderson/Alyx Trout (NJSP) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

#2 doubles — Amanda Troike/Grace Allender (NJSP) def. Kimberly Banic/Ashlyn Foster (R) 6-2, 7-6.

Advancing to next week’s singles tournament at Culver Academies

— Madison Land (Knox)

— Alivia Riegle (Rochester)

Advancing to next week’s doubles tournament at Culver Academies

—Molly Conley/Ryli Rouch (Rochester).

Tags

Recommended for you