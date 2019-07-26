CULVER - Today CMA basketball standout guard and Mr. Basketball candidate Trey Galloway announced on Instagram his verbal commitment and intention to be a part of Indiana University men's basketball's incoming class of 2020.
The commitment comes after the three-star prospect fielded offers from schools such as Butler, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Georgetown, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Purdue, and Nebraska. He made his official visit to IU at the end of May, and is the first rising senior to verbally commit to Indiana.
"The relationships the coaches form with the players is what made Indiana the choice for me," said Galloway. "I enjoyed getting to know them throughout the recruitment process, and I look forward to doing what I can to make an impact from day one."
As a sophomore, Galloway helped lead his team to a 2017-18 IHSAA 3A State Championship, and followed with an appearance at the State Finals in 2019. Last season, basketball fans saw Galloway averaging 16.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and maintaining a 52 percent shooting efficiency from the field. Additionally, he surpassed the 1,000 point mark tallying 1,078 points for his career thus far and added his name to an exclusive list with the likes of fellow CMA Basketball stand-outs Ethan Brittain-Watts, Ignas Masiulionis, Jermaine Myers, Juwan Brescacin-Jones, Jackson Atoyebi, and Mitch Henderson.
Most recently, he was selected alongside teammate and CMA Football standout Deontae Craig to take part in the IndyStar's Indiana Junior All-Star program. Brittain-Watts played for the Indiana All-Stars in their series against Kentucky.