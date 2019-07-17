CULVER - The U.S. Under-19 training roster has been trimmed to 32 players following another round of tryouts at US Lacrosse headquarters this weekend.
“It was an incredible three days, more than we could have asked for as coaches,” said head coach Nick Myers, in a news release. “The men gave an outstanding effort and they all really helped cement the foundation of this team. We, as staff, are grateful for how open the men were to being coached and challenged to chase Team USA standards."
“The process of narrowing the roster gets tougher and tougher every time we get together. We impressed upon the men that this 50 would truly play a big role in developing our team identity and they most certainly did. We feel strongly that the training roster selected is a talented group of men that understand the mission and appreciate the work that lies ahead. We are excited to get back after in in November and take on our first outside competition.”
The tryout process began with a pool of 104 players and will eventually be trimmed to 23 ahead of the FIL World Championships in Limerick, Ireland in July 2020.
Stathakis, a 2019 grad of CMA is headed to Denver University next season. Yale is the college program with the most commits on the 32- man roster, with five. Ohio State and Duke each have four players.