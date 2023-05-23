Sadie

CGA's Sadie Barrett makes the return in Regional first round action at the Academy.

 Pilot Photo/Maggie Nixon

CULVER - It was a night of hard-fought, tight matches in opening round regional play at Culver Academy and Warsaw had the better of it against Plymouth 4-1, while the Academy punched their ticket for the final beating Peru 3-2 on the marathon win of Quinn Vasquez.

