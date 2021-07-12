PANAMA CITY — A player with local ties will have a decision to make as Jaden Rudd, a graduate of Mosley High School in Panama City, FL was taken as the 212th overall pick in the 7th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rudd — son of former Plymouth High School standout Jason Rudd — was a key player in his high school team's 2021 State Championship win.
Rudd finished his senior year with an ERA of 1.21, 17 RBI, 45 runs, and one homer. On the mound, he totaled 78 strikeouts in just 46 innings.
Rudd is currently committed to the University of Notre Dame.