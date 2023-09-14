ARGOS - Class 1A ranked girls soccer teams and potential sectional opponents Argos (No. 14) and LaVille (No. 19) took to Eugene Snyder Field Thursday for a late-season friendly that did not disappoint as far as drama goes.
A peak into postseason drama as LV-Argos draw
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- A peak into postseason drama as LV-Argos draw
- Update for fatal crash @ U.S. 31 and 11th Rd.: Arturo Mendez Luviano arrested
- Library Card Sign-up Month being celebrated in local libraries
- Lancers working to continue their run
- Clue Onstage- Community Theater to be performed at The REES
- North Michigan Street Closure Delayed
- Plymouth BZA meeting approves five variances
- CMA handles Rockies this time
Most Popular
Articles
- Aging barn saved through restoration in Argos
- Girard and Jackson-Boys arrested following traffic stop
- Manns arrested on multiple charges
- Cummins arrested for multiple charges
- Binion arrested for multiple charges
- Myers arrested after traffic stop
- Update for fatal crash @ U.S. 31 and 11th Rd.: Arturo Mendez Luviano arrested
- Granados-Mendoza arrested following report of public disturbance
- Bourbon Police stop unsafe semi on US 30 and Cedar Road
- Lamberson arrested on Probation Violation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.