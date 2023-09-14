header

LaVille’s London Kwiatkowski (7) goes for the header while Argos’ Morgyn Barcus (9) tries to connect with her knee.

 Pilot Photo/Ron Haramia

ARGOS - Class 1A ranked girls soccer teams and potential sectional opponents Argos (No. 14) and LaVille (No. 19) took to Eugene Snyder Field Thursday for a late-season friendly that did not disappoint as far as drama goes.

