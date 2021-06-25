A great time at the ballpark
- By Ron Haramia Sports Writer
-
-
- Comments
PLYMOUTH - There was a sports-related story in the national news lately that was kind of surprising.
It had to do with parents behaving badly, which unfortunately, isn’t the surprising part, but it happened at a t-ball game being played by 5- and 6-year olds. During the championship game (in t-ball??), opposing coaches began arguing over a call and a spectator ran onto the field, then it escalated into a full-fledged brawl when others joined in. The fiasco eventually ended when the umpires called the game and kids were in tears. This occurred in Kentucky so maybe it was just another chapter of the longstanding feud between the Hatfields and McCoys, but regardless, it was a ridiculous display of immaturity on the part of the adults involved.
One good thing that came out of this incident was the inspiration for me to get back out to Webster Park and watch a local t-ball game. I usually see one “game” each summer and it is always entertaining. This one did not disappoint. No fights, no crazy parents, just a bunch of kids having fun while the adults in attendance were able to kick back and relax. Here are some of the highlights.
See the story in The Pilot News.
Latest News
- A great time at the ballpark
- Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death
- IDH announces additional 247 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
- Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing
- EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death
- IDH announces additional 230 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
- Attorney General Todd Rokita releases Parents Bill of Rights
- Justices rule for student in 'cursing cheerleader' case
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Vehicle Crash On Indiana Toll Road Claims Life
- 'Once a Rockie, always a Rockie', football auction brings visit from a Plymouth legend
- Register for Blue Zones Focus Group meetings Wednesday
- Duncan leaves a legacy of touching lives
- Miss Blueberry Scholarship Pageant to be held on June 19
- Attorney General Todd Rokita releases Parents Bill of Rights
- Driver Flees Indiana State Troopers Twice; Caught and Arrested
- Work begins for new Lady Pilgrims boss
- Indiana Grown celebrates local farmers, business owners at fourth Monumental Marketplace
- Justices rule for student in 'cursing cheerleader' case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.