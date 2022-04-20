BREMEN - Similar to how a flurry of three-pointers in basketball can add up the points in a hurry, extra-base hits do the same in softball.
Eight of Bremen’s 15 hits Wednesday went for extra bases, including a grand slam and four home runs total, as the Lady Lions defeated Glenn, 12-2, in a five inning Northern Indiana Conference contest at Pfeiffer Field Wednesday.
“We are finally hitting again,” said Bremen head coach Mike Huppert, after watching his team put up five runs in both the first and fourth innings. “The girls have learned to hit it hard. Most of them have a great swing plane and they just hit it hard.”
See the story in The Pilot News.