A different kind of doubleheader for Plymouth coach
PLYMOUTH - Don’t tell Joe Olivares that there is no baseball.
Last week, it was three games and a couple of practices. This week, same thing.
“Yeah, it’s usually five nights a week between games and practice, but I love it,” said Olivares, who is coaching two Plymouth youth baseball teams this summer - one from the B League (ages 10-12), the other a C League entry (ages 6-9). “I just love baseball.”
Coaching two teams might not be the most impressive thing about his efforts. Take a wild guess on how many of the players on the two teams are his immediate family? That would be zero.
“It’s a great game and I enjoy it,” Olivares said of his motivation for coaching youth baseball. “I think I can offer something. It makes me feel proud and I think the kids appreciate it.”
After his playing days at Plymouth High School were done - “I played for Coach Bill Nixon” - the affable Olivares looked for a way to stay in the game by umpiring while also helping as a coach. Eventually he coached his daughter as she went through t-ball and C League. When she was done though, he wasn’t and has continued off and on - mostly on - all these years later.
See the full story in The Pilot News.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- A different kind of doubleheader for Plymouth coach
- ISDH announces 748 additional cases and 9 deaths
- Hite comes home to influence other generations of athletes
- ISDH announces 521 additional COVID cases, 7 deaths
- Coming up aces
- South Bend man sentenced to over 21 years in prison
- ISDH announces additional 455 COVID cases, 15 deaths
- Wild Rose Moon Open Mic Star Emma Hamel Goes Viral With New Song
Most Popular
Articles
- South Bend man sentenced to over 21 years in prison
- Two-vehicle accident on US 35 results in fatality
- Barron happy for the help on his way to a lifetime of Plymouth football
- Wild Rose Moon Open Mic Star Emma Hamel Goes Viral With New Song
- Starke County's number of positive coronavirus cases reaches 55
- Griffiths in a zone at The Zone
- PPD respond to stabbing on Sunday; subject in custody
- Indiana will not advance to Stage 5 on July 4
- Thinking About Health: Health Insurance Law Under Siege Again
- PHS students get jump on Phys. Ed.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10