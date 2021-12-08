PLYMOUTH - Pairings have been drawn for the 57th annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament.
The TCU Bi-County will begin Monday Jan. 17 and conclude with championship games on Saturday, Jan. 22. Opening round games will be played at four sites on Monday and Tuesday with the semi-final rounds to be played at LaVille Jr/Sr High School.
A full tournament pass is $15 per person, a single night pass is $6 per person, Pre-School free.
Monday, Jan. 17
JV Girl/Boy
Culver at Glenn, 6 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Argos at Bremen, 6 p.m.
Triton at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Varsity Girl/Boy
Glenn at Culver, 6 p.m.
New Prairie at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Bremen at Argos, 6 p.m.
Triton at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
JV Girl/Boy Semifinals at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Varsity Girl Semifinals/Consolations at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Varsity Boy Semifinals/Consolations at LaVille, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
JV Girls Championship, 12:00 p.m.
JV Boys Championship, 1:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity Boys Championship, 8:30 p.m.