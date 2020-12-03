LAKEVILLE - The 56th annual TCU Bi-County basketball tournament will be unlike any before it. But why not? It is 2020 after all.
Normally pairings are drawn at an official luncheon at Christo's Banquet Hall in Plymouth. This year the draw was held Wednesday afternoon during a ZOOM meeting.
The TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament will begin
Monday, Jan. 18 and conclude with championship games on Saturday, January 23.
This year the tournament will be varsity girls, boys, only. Opening round games, as well as semi-final/consolation games, will be played at four sites on Monday and Tuesday with the semi-final rounds to be played at LaVille Jr/Sr High School.
See the story in The Pilot News