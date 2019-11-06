PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Republican Mayor Mark Senter handily won another term at city hall, beating Democrat challenger Josh Walker by 85 votes in Tuesday’s general election.
“I’m very happy with the way it went,” Senter said while celebrating with fellow Republicans at Christo’s Banquet Center, 830 Lincoln Highway E. “It was a very clean race overall. I want to congratulate Josh Walker for his race. I think there’s a future in Plymouth for him. He’s a nice young man. It’s hard to beat an incumbent when there is so much positivity in the city. He fought a great race.”
When Senter is sworn in in January, it will mark his fourth four-year term in office. The mayor previously said this will likely be his last term. But on Tuesday night, he wouldn’t rule out another run for the city’s highest office.
“We’ll see how it goes,” the mayor said. “I’m not in any hurry and when this is over I’ll almost be 68. So we’ll see how it goes and how I’m feeling and the energy that I’ll have in four years.
Walker, owner of Recon Media in Plymouth, co-founded the civic group Discover Plymouth. The mayor’s race marked his first foray into politics.
“I appreciate how the campaign went,” he said. “I think we worked as hard as we could. I’m happy with the way we ran our campaign, the principles and values that we built the campaign on. At the end of the day, I hope that we elevate the conversation in Plymouth for our families, for our small businesses. I feel good about the work that we did.”
Senter garnered 809 votes compared to Walker’s 724.
Senter defeated Republican challenger Ben Fisher in the May primary election. Fisher was killed in July after being struck by a vehicle while working at a job site in Kosciusko County.
In the primary, Senter captured 68 percent of ballots cast. It marked the first year Senter faced a primary opponent.
Walker was not challenged in the May Primary.
Senter wasn’t the only Republican candidate to maintain office.
Plymouth Clerk-Treasurer Jeanine Xaver easily defeated Democratic challenger Cathy Huff Wraight, 892 votes to 616.
“I’m very happy to see the results,” Xaver said. “I’m very happy to see a higher voter turnout. I’m pleased with the end numbers. I appreciate everyone’s support and their confidence. I’m looking forward to another four years.”
When she is sworn in in January, it will be Xaver’s second full term.
There will be a pair of new faces on the common council next year. Both Democrat Robert Listenberger and Republican Greg Compton captured at-large seats. Democrat Jeff Houin was re-elected at-large.
The trio got more votes than Democrat Jim Vinall and Republicans Nick Fisher and Bill Walters. Walters had been an incumbent council member.
Republican Duane Culp retains his council seat, defeating Democrat challenger Alejandro Cortes.
As well, Democrat Shiloh Milner retains her council seat, besting Republican challenger Linda Secor.
Republican incumbent Randy Longanecker survived Democratic challenger Angie Rupchock-Schafer, who led for much of the night.