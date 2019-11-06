In late September, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that his office would no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases when it involves an ounce or less and the person is 18 or older. (The policy does not apply to persons under the age of 18. Cases involving trafficking or dealing of marijuana and driving while under the influence of marijuana will continue to be filed and prosecuted in Marion County, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.)

You voted: