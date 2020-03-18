The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Upon a request received from a state’s or territory’s Governor, SBA will issue under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.
Any such Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration issued by the SBA makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations in designated areas of a state or territory to help alleviate economic injury caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance will coordinate with the state’s or territory’s Governor to submit the request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance.
Once a declaration is made for designated areas within a state, the information on the application process for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance will be made available to all affected communities as well as updated on our website: SBA.gov/disaster.
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance per small business and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%.
SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans are just one piece of the expanded focus of the federal government’s coordinated response, and the SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible.
For additional information, please contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Visit SBA.gov/disaster for more information.
SBA Disaster Assistance in response to the Coronavirus
Top Headlines
- Starke Hospital offers free COVID-19 screening line
- SBA Disaster Assistance in response to the Coronavirus
- COVID-19 concerns prompt Starke County Circuit Court Judge to file petition with Indiana Supreme Court
- Starke County offices closed to the public until further notice, Commissioners pass temporary operational policies
- DOR temporarily suspends in-person services
- NLC taps all-conference squad
- Starke County public schools to remain closed through Easter, eLearning plans provided
- Starke County schools offer meal pick-up programs during coronavirus closures
Poll
Do you agree with Gov. Holcomb's recent efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19?
INDIANAPOLIS — In a continuing effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor Eric J. Holcomb has announced additional efforts. The governor and other state officials will conduct a COVID-19 briefing today at 2:30 p.m. in the south atrium of the Indiana Statehouse with the latest updates on testing and cases. Here are additional directives from Governor Holcomb. Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people. Here is a link to the guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday The visitors center at White River State Park will close Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery State agencies already are developing remote work plans for employees and will continue to implement them while maintaining necessary state services. Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. This will ensure that individuals who may be symptomatic do not have to physically appear to continue their unemployment insurance eligibility The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will postpone the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, scheduled for April 26-28 Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Please follow the guidance at www.redcross.org More information may be found at the ISDH website at https://on.in.gov/COVID19 and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Holcomb announces new steps to protect public from COVID-19
- Starke County schools to close starting March 16 due to Coronavirus concerns
- Starke County offices closed to the public until further notice, Commissioners pass temporary operational policies
- PPL closes until April
- Indiana announces 2nd COVID-19 Death
- Starke County schools offer meal pick-up programs during coronavirus closures
- Starke County schools to close starting March 16 due to Coronavirus concerns
- Gov. Holcomb announces more steps to slow COVID-19
- State Health Department announces 2nd COVID-19 case
- March 10: COVID-19 Update from ISDH
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Community Calendar
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19