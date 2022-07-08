The REES Theatre lease was brought before the Redevelopment Commission again to approve language that granted conditions to the organization’s civic center liquor license, per the deputy-director of the Alcohol and Tobacco Convention.
“A couple months ago, we came to you… and proposed a lease of the REES building that then leased the building back to them, and that would help qualify them for the civic center permit,” Surrisi reminded. “He [the deputy-director] wanted to see a little more clarification in the lease document showing that it was a sub-lease and also adding some language that recognized that if either the Redevelopment Commission or the REES were to terminate the lease, then they would no longer be eligible for that civic center permit and they would forfeit it.”
He further reported that the proposed changes were amenable to the REES board of directors and that upon approval from the commission, the REES’ attorney was prepared to resubmit the application for the civic center liquor license. After some discussion, the Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted in favor of the amended lease.