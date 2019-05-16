PLYMOUTH -- The second of two men charged in the jail beating of another inmate has been sentenced to a half year behind bars.
Marshall County Deputy Prosecutor Lynn Berndt said Christopher J. Marshall, 32, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty earlier this month to battery as a Class A misdemeanor and was given a 180-day jail term.
The prosecutor’s office charged Marshall and Christopher M. Bunch, 28, of Plymouth, each in February with battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to court documents:
Inmate Richard Milton, 48, of Plymouth, used a speaker in his jail pod to report that he was “hurt badly, bleeding and needed help.”
Jail officers responded to the scene, discovered the extent of Milton’s injuries and took him to a hospital for treatment.
Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.