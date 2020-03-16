PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Public Library (PPL) released the following statement on their Facebook page:
“As a proactive measure for our community, the Plymouth Public Library is closed and will plan to reopen Monday, April 6th.
Items checked out will not be due until after April 6th. In the meantime, please enjoy our digital materials (more info under the "Digital" tab on our website).
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, but our goal is to keep our community healthy and safe.
Please check our website and social media for updates.”
You can follow the Plymouth Public Library on Facebook at @PlymouthPublicLibrary or on Twitter at @pplmedia.