On April 5, units were dispatched to 2535 N. Michigan on a report of battery. Upon arrival, Plymouth Police Officer Weir saw Paul Howard walking away from the area and stopped him to speak with him. Officer Derifield spoke to the victims and it was found that Paul Howard violated a no contact order and battered another female. He was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Photo Provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department: Paul Howard