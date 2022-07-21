The Plymouth Airport is looking into replacing their air sock, which was installed in 1965 when the airport was built. Although it passed the INDOT inspection on July 5, airport employees noted a few days later that it wasn’t rotating properly. “My assistant and I went out and lowered it a couple of times up and down to try to work on it. The second time, we lowered it the old rope broke and it came crashing down,” Airport Manager Bill Shelley reported to the board of aviation.
In order to make it functional, they had to replace the obstruction lightbulb on top and the bar the sock was on, which is a separate piece and was bent. However, at this point, Shelley isn’t planning on spending a lot of money in repairs, since the air sock will have to eventually be moved in order to accommodate the new parallel taxiway. “Our plan was to move it to the south side of the runway,” he said.
When that happens, he expressed hope that the air sock will be replaced completely. “It’s in pretty bad repair. If nothing else, it needs to be totally disassembled and sandblasted. I ended up greasing it enough to get it to so that it would rotate with the wind and move.”