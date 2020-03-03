STARKE COUNTY—A website that will provide local artists with a platform and give community members a chance to access high-quality art pieces has been developed by J.J. Weinberg.
He shared that he came up with the idea for his project Artunitiy a few years ago when he needed some help paying a utility bill. He took to the internet with a Game of Thrones painting and informed his friends, family, and followers that he was looking to raise enough for his bill and asked them to donate funds to enter into a drawing to win his artwork.
After finding that it was successful, Weinberg said he felt inspired to develop a tool to give this opportunity to other artists in order to end the age-old cliche of the “starving artist”.
What started as an idea for an app will now be offered through a website. Three pieces of work will be featured at a time and the specific artist gets to set the amount of money they’re trying to reach. Once that goal is met, a contributor will be randomly selected to receive the painting.
He mentioned that this is a unique opportunity since it will motivate community members to invest in local artists and to allow people with limited income to have as much of a chance to win a notable piece of work at an affordable price.
