LAKEVILLE—After announcing the resignation of assistant principal Nathan King, who has been promoted to a director at Stanley Clark School in South Bend, the Union-North School Board was pleased to welcome Nick Kaczynski as the new assistant principal at the LaVille Elementary School.
Kaczynski earned his undergraduate from Purdue and master’s degree from Bethel University. He and his wife, who also works in education, live in Osceola with their two children. He has been working in schools in the South Bend and Mishawaka area, where he gained experience in the Multi-tiered System of Supports, Response to Intervention, Positive Behavior Intervention Supports, and principal designee duties. For a complete bio, visit the LaVille Elementary Facebook page at Facebook.com/lavilleelementary.
Principal Hope Amor, Superintendent Dr. Angela Piazza, and the school board are thrilled to welcome him to the team. Kaczynski is also excited to take up the duties of assistant principal beginning July 1. “I felt very comfortable in the interview. It was like we already knew each other. It was just an incredible experience,” he said. “A lot of things just clicked and really connected. The first time I met Hope, we were already shooting ideas at each other, and we clicked as well.”
The leadership at LaVille Elementary have already begun to discuss different ways to improve the school’s ability to serve the families of the community. “We talked a lot about innovation and moving LaVille Elementary to the next level,” Kaczynski reported.