CULVER -- Zehner’s Excavating was approved for their bid on demolition of 415 Lake Shore Drive.
The Culver Town Council approved the bid during the meeting held Tuesday, November 12 pending inspection of the bid by the Culver Town Manager Jonathan Leist and Marshall County Building Commissioner Chuck DeWitt for compliance with safe handling requirements including appropriate debris fencing.
Zehner Excavating will be working with A & G who was approved for proper asbestos disposal per Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) regulations.