WASHINGTON, D.C.—on July 25, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) introduced the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act of 2023, bipartisan legislation that would make permanent a tax classification on depreciating assets for motorsports entertainment facilities. The legislation would allow venues to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates, bringing additional jobs and positive economic impacts to surrounding communities.
Young, Warner introduce legislation to support local speedways
