WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined with a bipartisan majority of senators in voting for a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval that overturns President Biden’s overreaching Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.
