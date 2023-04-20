WASHINGTON, D.C.—The desk is a Senate tradition since the 1960s, and the senator who sits at the desk is responsible for ensuring it is stocked with sweets from the senator's home state. The contents of the candy desk are available to all senators regardless of political affiliation. It is located on the Republican side of the Senate Chamber, in the last row, on the aisle, and adjacent to the Chamber’s busiest entrance.

