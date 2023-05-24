WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) reintroduced the bipartisan Mental Health Excellence in Schools Act (MHESA) to address the shortage of mental health providers in schools by boosting the pipeline of graduate students trained to become school psychologists, counselors, and social workers responding to the youth mental health crisis that was worsened by the pandemic. More specifically, this legislation would authorize the Department of Education to partner with higher education institutions to help cover students’ costs at relevant graduate programs.

Tags

Recommended for you