WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and a group of Senate Republicans reintroduced legislation to help recover funds lost to unemployment insurance (UI) fraud and provide incentives for states to recover fraudulent payments. The introduction of the legislation follows ongoing concerns that just a sliver of the funds lost to misspent unemployment insurance has been recovered—slightly over $5 billion of an estimated $191 billion.

