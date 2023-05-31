WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) reintroduced the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International Terrorism Support Prevention Act to impose sanctions on foreign individuals, entities, and governments that provide support to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and other Palestinian terrorist groups that just spent weeks launching more than 1,000 rockets at Israeli civilians in 2023.
Young, Rubio reintroduce bill to sanction enablers of Palestinian terrorist groups
