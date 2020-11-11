WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) released a video message for Veterans Day.
To watch the video statement, click here.
Transcript:
“In the Marine Corps, our motto is Semper Fidelis, it means always faithful. Always faithful to our nation, and to the brave patriots who for years and years have served it. Today, this Veterans Day, I want to thank those veterans for their courage and for their dedication to protect our freedoms and to preserve our way of life. I ask all of you to join me in thanks to these veterans and to their families. Their service should be an example to all of us. They help keep us safe during times of uncertainty and during times of peace. So thank you, veterans. Thank you to your families. Might we all learn from your example. And might you inspire the next generation to continue to serve. God bless you and may God continue to bless America.”