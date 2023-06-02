WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) recognized Hoosier students who participated in the spring session of his internship program in Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications, and constituent services.
Young recognizes Hoosier students who completed spring internship
