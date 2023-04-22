WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the rapidly increasing number of young Americans tragically losing their lives to drug overdoses and outlined steps to address the fentanyl epidemic.
