WASHINGTON, D.C.—On Thursday, March 16, the United States Senate voted 68-27 to advance bipartisan legislation authored by U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs), formally ending the Gulf and Iraq wars. After the vote, Senators Young and Kaine spoke at a press conference with members of the American Legion.
Young, Kaine bill to repeal Gulf and Iraq War Authorities advances in senate
