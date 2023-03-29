WASHINGTON, D.C.—ON March 29, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), applauded Senate passage of their bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs) and formally end the Gulf and Iraq wars. The legislation passed the Senate 66 to 30.

