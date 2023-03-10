WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, applauded committee passage of their bipartisan legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMFs), formally ending the Gulf and Iraq wars. The 1991 and 2002 AUMFs—which passed 32 and 20 years ago, respectively—authorized the use of force for the Gulf and Iraq wars, but Congress has failed to repeal these AUMFs, leaving them subject to potential misuse by the Executive Branch. The bill would reassert Congress’ constitutional role in deciding whether and when to send our service-members into harm’s way and enhance the relationship the United States now has with a sovereign, democratic Iraq.
Young, Kaine applaud committee passage of their bill to repeal war authorities, formally ending Gulf and Iraq Wars
