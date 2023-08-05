WASHINGTON, D.C.—Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Senate’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chris Miller, Visiting Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and author of Chip War, in a panel discussion about implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act. The panel was moderated by Derek Scissors, Senior Fellow at AEI and former member of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
Young Joins Commerce Secretary to discuss implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act
