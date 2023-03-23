WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) reintroduced their bipartisan American Innovation and Jobs Act (AIJA) to support research and development (R&D) investments by innovative companies across Indiana and the United States.
featured popular
Young, Hassan lead bipartisan bill to encourage research and development, remain globally competitive
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Young, Hassan lead bipartisan bill to encourage research and development, remain globally competitive
- New coach to lead senior-laden Lady Cavaliers
- Sen. Mike Bohacek speaks on continuing to invest in law enforcement
- Grovertown man arrested for OWI with a BAC of over 5 times the legal limit
- Cavaliers return top two linksters
- Young, Kaine bill to repeal Gulf and Iraq War Authorities advances in senate
- Single-Vehicle Crash in Marshall County Claims Life
- Tough schedule, new sectional awaits Lady Lions
Most Popular
Articles
- Indianapolis man arrested during traffic stop for marijuana and paraphernalia
- Grovertown man arrested for OWI with a BAC of over 5 times the legal limit
- Single-Vehicle Crash in Marshall County Claims Life
- McNeal held on multiple charges
- Plymouth man arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving
- Press Released from the Marshall County Sheriff's Department
- Plymouth man arrested on warrant service
- Argos man arrested for bad checks
- Final possession ends Falcon's run
- Plymouth Police Department Officer arrests two men during traffic stop; intoxicated, juveniles involved
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.