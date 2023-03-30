WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) introduced bipartisan legislation to improve access to affordable child care for families with parents working nontraditional hours. The After Hours Child Care Act (AHCCA) would support expanding existing child care programs, or establishing new facilities in some cases, so parents can remain in the workforce and provide for their families while working outside of the traditional work hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you