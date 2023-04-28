WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) in reintroducing the Stop Fentanyl Border Crossings Act, legislation to add drug smuggling as an additional basis for Title 42 immigration enforcement authority, thereby preserving for Border Patrol agents an essential tool to quickly remove illegal border crossers and stop the drug trafficking that is fueling the overdose epidemic in America, now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
Young, Hagerty reintroduce legislation to help stop fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.
