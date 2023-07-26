WASHINGTON, D.C.—On July 19, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.), Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-Idaho), and a group of senators sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing concern that the Biden Administration is welcoming a role for China in the diplomatic mediation of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
featured popular
Young, Colleagues warn Biden Administration against allowing China a role in mediating Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Sinéad O'Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
- Neighborhood Center and partners serve 165 families during Back to School Day
- Kneece arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Conviction
- Young, Colleagues warn Biden Administration against allowing China a role in mediating Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Pacheco-Mendoza arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Warrant arrest on Krause
- Bernardo arrested for multiple charges
- Warrant arrest on Manns
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant leads to arrest of two at Family Express
- Hoover arrested for Outstanding Warrant for Dealing
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Coulter arrested on multiple charges
- Bottorff arrested on Warrant
- Bradley arrested at Walmart on multiple charges
- Halsey arrested at Walmart on Warrant
- Sheriff’s Department releases vehicle collision report - King and 7th Road
- Bradfield arrested at Walmart on Warrants
- Two homeless individuals arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.