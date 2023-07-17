WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-IN), as well as senators from Oregon, Iowa, and Maryland issued a statement following a roundtable meeting held with Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Administrator Carole Johnson along with officials from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to discuss efforts to reform and modernize the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).
featured popular
Young, colleagues meet with HRSA, CMS Officials to discuss organ transplant modernization and reform
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Aiden Cook named to University of Dallas Dean's List
- Young, colleagues meet with HRSA, CMS Officials to discuss organ transplant modernization and reform
- Post 27 takes the Legion regional title
- Young, Colleagues introduce bipartisan, bicameral bill to maximizer CHIPS and Science Act while maintaining environmental protection
- Post 27 headed for regional championship
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- Elkhart Co. Purdue Extension offers “Matter of Balance” educational series
Most Popular
Articles
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Binion arrested on Starke County Warrant
- Dunlap arrested for Domestic Battery at Economy Inn
- Straws and Yanez arrested for multiple charges including neglect of a dependent
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Looney arrested on Fulton County Warrant
- Multiple agencies respond to vehicle crash with train
- Kramp arrested for OWI
- Mattern and Doyle booked for multiple charges
- Lemler arrested for disorderly conduct
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.