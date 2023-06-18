WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) launched the U.S. Senate Korea Caucus to advance and strengthen the relationship and alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK). The caucus will work across the aisle to advance policies deepening economic, security, cultural, and scientific ties between the two nations. The launch of the caucus also marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance.

Tags

Recommended for you